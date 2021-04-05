Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.09 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $858.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.