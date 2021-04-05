Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,651 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

HY opened at $87.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

