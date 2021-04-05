Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

