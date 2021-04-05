UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $345.36 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,829,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,287 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $345,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE RTX opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.