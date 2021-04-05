UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $423.26 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,017,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 232,653 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $423,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

NYSE VMW opened at $152.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,942 shares of company stock worth $7,985,599 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

