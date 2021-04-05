Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Boosted by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,075. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.11 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,482 shares of company stock valued at $150,119,855 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

