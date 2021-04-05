Ultiledger (ULT) Hits Market Cap of $30.33 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $30.33 million and approximately $125,364.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.12 or 0.00677225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00071245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028199 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

