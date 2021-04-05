Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $162.74 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $162.74 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,390.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.15 or 0.01027818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.99 or 0.00404161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00017781 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

