Ultra (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $158.74 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,885.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645.66 or 0.01096468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00424143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001947 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001189 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016077 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

