UMA One Day Volume Reaches $31.39 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $25.53 or 0.00043697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $31.39 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.09 or 0.00683044 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00028466 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,037,602 coins and its circulating supply is 60,026,512 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

