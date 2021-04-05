UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz Sells 500 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNF traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.40. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,021. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.26 and its 200-day moving average is $208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

