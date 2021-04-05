Unisocks Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $394,614.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $26.10 million and approximately $394,614.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks token can currently be purchased for about $83,135.29 or 1.40644907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00299866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00097806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.07 or 0.00780022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017404 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks’ total supply is 314 tokens. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

Unisocks Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars.

