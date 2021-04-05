United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,947 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,929 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,176,000 after buying an additional 1,095,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,276,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $113,518,000 after buying an additional 995,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $75.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

