United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.88% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

UGA stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $34.68.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

