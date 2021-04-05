United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Up 5.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 115,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,347,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $43,987,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 97,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

