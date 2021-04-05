Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Up 3.5%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

