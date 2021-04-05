Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.11 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce $663.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $659.50 million. Valvoline posted sales of $578.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

NYSE:VVV opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

