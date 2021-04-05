Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,052.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

VNQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.89. 33,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,499. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $94.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

