Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after buying an additional 152,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,104,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

