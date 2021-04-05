Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.17. 4,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 363,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $871.81 million, a PE ratio of -38.93, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

