Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAR1 shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of ETR VAR1 traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €126.20 ($148.47). The stock had a trading volume of 241,880 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75. Varta has a 1-year low of €56.75 ($66.76) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €120.78.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

