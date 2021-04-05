Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 694 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78.

On Friday, February 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86.

On Monday, January 11th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,122. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.87 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.16. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.16, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.