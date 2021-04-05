VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

VEON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of VEON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. 22,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,256. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC grew its position in VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VEON by 21.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,176 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in VEON by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VEON by 1,082.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 434,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

