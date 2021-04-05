Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. Vericel has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,320,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

