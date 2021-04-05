Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. 14,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

