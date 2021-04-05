Verition Fund Management LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Roku by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,515 shares of company stock worth $196,600,077. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $331.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.38 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

