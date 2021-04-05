Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

VRTX traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,429. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

