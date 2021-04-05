VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $48.68 million and approximately $20,393.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00301960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00094301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.55 or 0.00749254 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 129.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,561,513 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.