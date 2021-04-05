Vesper (VSP) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $62.96 or 0.00105477 BTC on exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $150.08 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00075121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00300946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00096305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.00750466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,383,643 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

