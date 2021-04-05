VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1,228.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 966,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,473 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $24,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

