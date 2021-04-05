ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.14.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

