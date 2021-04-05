Virtu Financial LLC Invests $645,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73,207 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AIV opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

