Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $92.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

