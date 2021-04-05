Virtu Financial LLC Takes $713,000 Position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,538,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000.

OTCMKTS:TMTSU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

