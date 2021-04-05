Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 551,841 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SM Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in SM Energy by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

SM opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

