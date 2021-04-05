Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.53 Million in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James upped their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

frontdoor stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

