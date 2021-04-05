Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,935 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.45. 4,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.13, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.04 and a 200 day moving average of $279.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.87 and a one year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,814 shares of company stock worth $2,985,479. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.