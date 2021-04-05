Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.92. 11,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

