Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.61 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,669 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,776. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

