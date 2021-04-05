Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,919. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.01. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.17.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.