Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $31.10 on Monday, hitting $692.85. 460,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,052,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

