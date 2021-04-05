VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.58 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to post sales of $153.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.56 million and the highest is $153.60 million. VSE posted sales of $177.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $689.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $701.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $782.91 million, with estimates ranging from $757.50 million to $808.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. VSE has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $511.87 million, a PE ratio of 404.04 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit