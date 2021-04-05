VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.58 Million

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to post sales of $153.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.56 million and the highest is $153.60 million. VSE posted sales of $177.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $689.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $701.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $782.91 million, with estimates ranging from $757.50 million to $808.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. VSE has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $511.87 million, a PE ratio of 404.04 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

