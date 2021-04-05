Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $956.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

