Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on WKCMF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS WKCMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.50. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

