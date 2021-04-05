Wagerr Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $24.52 million and $49,443.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028280 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 269% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,973,550 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.