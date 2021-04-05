Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

