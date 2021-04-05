WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from WAM Research’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 333,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.18), for a total transaction of A$548,167.38 ($391,548.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,293,093 shares of company stock worth $3,768,932.

WAM Research Company Profile

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

