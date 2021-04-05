WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from WAM Research’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 333,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.18), for a total transaction of A$548,167.38 ($391,548.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,293,093 shares of company stock worth $3,768,932.
WAM Research Company Profile
