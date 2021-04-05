Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $58.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the lowest is $58.20 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $223.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $220.50 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,451. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $898.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

