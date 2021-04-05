Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $267.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.50. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $144.16 and a one year high of $267.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

