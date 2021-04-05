WAX Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $442.54 million and $35.93 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,716,057,865 coins and its circulating supply is 1,548,855,005 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

Buying and Selling WAX

